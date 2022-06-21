ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

No A/C? Free fans available for elderly Kentuckians and residents with disabilities

By Yasmine Jumaa
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N79Gv_0gHgLeZT00 Louisville Metro Government is giving out free electric box fans in an effort to help some residents stay cool.

Alli Woosely is coordinator of the city’s Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens, which  started the initiative alongside the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency in 2016. She said the offer is open to residents who:

  • live in Bullitt, Jefferson, Henry, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble Counties
  • lack functioning central air units in their homes
  • are at least 60 years old or have a disability

“We’re not going to deny anyone, you know, we want to get fans out to the most vulnerable,” Woosely said. “So, whatever your doctor deems a disability [is fine], but we’re really looking for those with a physical disability where they’re not able to be as mobile.”

Woosely said the office has already given away nearly half of about 750 fans, and she urged people to claim theirs while supplies last. Each eligible household can have one box fan.

“After the fans run out, I’d always point [residents] in the direction of our cooling locations in the city,” Woosely said. “Neighborhood Place locations are cooling locations, the public library’s a cooling location.”

Residents or their family members must show proof of age or disability at any of the 13 fan pickup locations across Jefferson County . Photo IDs, public disability benefits cards or doctors notes are acceptable.

Officials encourage calling locations ahead of time in order to ensure fans are available and for pickup instructions.

Here’s a list of locations where residents can get free fans:

Jefferson County:

  • First Neighborhood Place (40219) — 502-313-4700
  • Cane Run Neighborhood Place (40216) — 502-485-6810
  • Northwest Neighborhood Place (40212) — 502-485-7230
  • South Central Neighborhood Place (40215) — 502-485-7130
  • Ujima Neighborhood Place (40211) — 502-485-6710
  • South Jefferson Neighborhood Place (40258) — 502-363-1424
  • Valley High School Satellite Neighborhood Place (40272) — 502-485-7310
  • Brides of Hope Neighborhood Place (40210) — 502-634-6050
  • Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place (40222) — 502-574-5782
  • KIPDA Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living (40299) — 502-266-5571
  • JenCare Senior Medical Center Shively (40216) — 502-883-6800

Henry, Oldham, or Trimble Counties:

  • Tri-county Community Action — 502-222-1349

Bullitt, Shelby or Spencer Counties:

  • Multi-purpose Community Action — 502-633-7162

Comments / 1

 

