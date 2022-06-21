Hold your horses: 'Hometown cowboy' preps for first season with Austin's new pro bull riding team

Move over, cars. The Drag might become a space for transit riders and pedestrians only. Project Connect officials announced plans to move forward with a new design proposal that would eliminate car traffic from a stretch of Guadalupe Street along the University of Texas at Austin known as The Drag. It would be part of the Orange Line, a 20-mile light rail corridor that’d travel from Lamar Boulevard and Congress Avenue from the Tech Ridge Park & Ride south to Slaughter Lane. The details: One version of a design for The Drag would have buses drive on the light rail guideway and another would have a lane for buses and cyclists to share. The light rail platform would be stationed in the center of the roadway and an emergency vehicle lane could be used as necessary. Peter Mullan, chief of architecture and urban design with the Austin Transit Partnership described The Drag as an iconic place in Austin that gives the city character and vibrancy. But design plans would require some changes to the beloved area. Much of the public feedback involved Dirty Martin’s, a restaurant facing the expectation to relocate under current plans for the Orange Line.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO