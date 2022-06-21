ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hold your horses: 'Hometown cowboy' preps for first season with Austin's new pro bull riding team

By Claire Partain
 5 days ago
Ezekiel Mitchell mounted a bucking bull for his new professional team for the first time on Saturday—but as a bull riding veteran, it wasn't his first rodeo. "I know the dangers of the sport already," Mitchell said. "The biggest thing is is that we know what can happen, so I just...

Austonia

More 'Million Airs' will enjoy travel to Austin airport thanks to new private travel expansion plan

Aptly-named air operator Million Air will soon be welcoming more of Austin's wealthiest travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.More corporate executives will soon smoothly travel into the emerging tech hub in Austin thanks to the plan, which will add additional hangars near Million Air's current South Terminal location. The site plan, which was filed June 16, will take place on a 34-acre plot of land next to the current site.Million Air first planted its roots at ABIA in 2019 with a $40 million project that included seven hangars totaling 120,000+ square feet and a private air terminal modeled after a Hill Country ranch home. Exact details for the expansion remain unclear, and the project is under development review for utility development and environmental impact.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lone Star scuffle: Austin FC takes back its 'Pride' in 2-2 comeback draw to rival FC Dallas

Despite a 2-0 deficit, there was a pot of gold for Austin FC after all as it celebrated its annual Pride Night with rainbows and a 2-2 comeback draw to FC Dallas Saturday night.After three FC Dallas losses last season, the Dallas derby draw marks the first time Austin FC has tied against its Copa Texas rival. Austin continues to edge over FC Dallas as it sits at 3rd in the MLS West.Here are the biggest takeaways from the match:A somber start¡Ya Basta! Enough! End Gun Violence. #uvaldestrong 📷 @arubiophotos pic.twitter.com/3PiVdTPtik— Los Verdes (@LosVerdesATX) June 26, 2022 Decked out in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lights, camera, action: Austin-area film studio undergoing big upgrade

One of Austin’s oldest film studios is under new management and promising to become a “true entertainment destination” after a little TLC.Spiderwood Studios 969 is now managed by Spark River Entertainment, who took over the lease in February. The company plans to revitalize the venue, add a high-tech studio and an amphitheater, and open by the end of summer.Since the 152-acre studio sits about 45 minutes east of Austin in Bastrop County, the company also hopes to built apartments and a hotel nearby.Spark River CEO Maria Espinosa Booth and co-founder Christopher Chisholm leased the site, which is already home to sound stages and a few prop-making businesses, from Tommy Warren, who opened the space in 2009.Austin’s film industry has been booming lately—“Walker,” “Queer Eye,” and “Fear The Walking Dead” were filmed locally—and it’s spreading. Bastrop 552, a 486,000-square foot studio, is set to be complete in August 2023 and $276 million Hill Country Studios in San Marcos was recently approved.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Sweaty cities: 5 places more scorching hot than Austin

Fact: It’s insanely hot in Texas. So far, there have been 14 100-degree days in Austin this year, and that's been before the official start of summer is this week. Texas usually ranks as one of the hottest states in the U.S., outside of Arizona’s dry heat, while Austin easily ranks as one of the top 10 hottest cities.Austin hit its all-time high temperature, 112 degrees, in September 2000 and again in August 2011, but if you think it’s hot here, try spending some time in these cities.Death Valley, CA | Record temp: 134°Less than 600 people live in Death...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Building Austin: Firm behind iconic Austin landmarks celebrates 50 years

What would Austin be without its City Hall, Central Library or iconic 360 Bridge?For 50 years, Austin developer Hensel Phelps has shaped Austin with city-focused landmark developments across the metro, gracing the top spot on Austin Business Journal's best general contracting list for years in a row.In 1972, the company broke ground for the first time in Austin with the Town Lake, or Mopac Bridge project, connecting the developing areas of West Austin to the rest of the city. Since then, it's headed several projects, including:The Pennybacker (360) Bridge: After the Town Lake Bridge success, the company set out to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Police locate Jeep belonging to fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong, accused killer of cyclist Moriah Wilson

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has found the Jeep belonging to Kaitlin Armstrong, the accused murderer of professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.Armstrong is suspected to have killed Wilson—who was visiting Austin for a race in Hico, Texas last month—in a crime of passion after Wilson met up with her short-term ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland.The Task Force said the black Jeep Cherokee was sold to a South Austin CarMax dealership on May 13, one day after being questioned by the Austin Police Department, for $12,200.Armstrong was spotted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the next day, en route to LaGuardia Airport, but officials...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Report: SpaceX building facility 19 miles away from Austin's Tesla factory

Elon Musk’s spacecraft and rocket company SpaceX could be moving into Central Texas with an industrial facility in Bastrop County. The Austin Business Journal first reported on SpaceX acquiring 170 acres east of Austin and job listings in the Austin area. Bastrop County property records show that an entity tied to the Boring Company purchased the land near what it already owned along FM 1209. Then in early June, a 46.5-acre tract was transferred from the Boring Company’s entity to SpaceX. In a June 6 filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, SpaceX gave notice for "Project Echo," a...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

New move-ins sweat it out in Austin's triple-degree heat

It's been 100-degree weather for nine days straight in Austin, and Jim Bays feels right at home.Bays, a 66-year-old contractor and homebuilder, hails from a small town just south of Seattle, where rain and chilly weather often prevails over sunny skies. On Wednesday, he celebrated his one-year anniversary in Austin, and with his penchant for "Mediterranean" warmth and booming business, he's not planning to leave anytime soon. Austin move-in Jim Bays loved Texas weather in all its forms. (Jim Bays)"They're in the 60s up there right now and it's raining chickens," Bays said. "They have 11, 12 days in a row...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Bobcats, blue jays and bats: A guide to backyard wildlife in Central Texas

The rolling Hill Country isn’t just home to your friends and neighbors—it is well known for its diverse ecosystem and impressive wildlife.From turtles sunbathing on Lady Bird Lake to bats feeding on the Congress Bridge to animals that make bumps in the night, you can find it all in the Central Texas habitat. Very few of our animals are harmful but almost all of them are a sight to see.These are just a few of the critters you’re likely to spot while you’re in Austin, but you can click here for more information.MammalsWe didn’t include coyotes on this list, as...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

PHOTOS: Hundreds protest for abortion rights in Austin amid Roe v. Wade ruling

Hours following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion, on Friday, about 1,000 people gathered in Republic Square with signs calling for change. The rally, organized by the group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Texas, started at the federal courthouse on Republic Square on Friday at 5 p.m. before the crowd marched to the Texas Capitol. More protests are expected to ensue over the weekend. People showed up with all types of signs like Mindy Moffa holding up, "Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers."...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

18-hour city: Downtown Austin alcohol sales record-high as tourism recovers

Nightlife is back and better than ever as Austin emerges as an “18-hour city.”Austin’s tourist and hospitality sectors have seen a surge in revenue showing a complete picture of pandemic recovery, according to the Downtown Austin Alliance’s State of Downtown Report, which was released earlier this month.For 18 hours straight, Austinites are enjoying what the city has to offer, only dropping off between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.Mixed alcoholic beverage sales downtown reached a record $40.8 million in March this year, nearly matching in April with $40.7 million in sales. Rainey Street and West 6th are neck and neck in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Inside Austin: Rebecca Phillips goes from tech worker to Mrs. Heart of Texas Plus America

Inside Austin is a new series from Austonia that highlights all walks of life in Austin. You can see and share this series on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Rebecca Phillips, a longtime northwest Austin resident, has been following pageantry for years. At 51 years old, she's stepping into the world of glitz and glamour as she was crowned Mrs. Heart of Texas Plus America in March and will be competing in the national competition next month.When she's not practicing her best walk, Phillips works in marketing for a major tech firm in Austin. In the Mrs. Plus America pageant, she is able to represent a platform. Her personal platform is "robots and rhinestones," where she focuses on empowering young women in STEM."My road to pageantry is just a comma, not a period... My platform will live on well beyond if I decide to stop doing pageantry," Phillips told Austonia.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Juneteenth parties and Pride Month prom: Events in Austin this weekend

🗓 Friday✊🏿 Juneteenth 2022Travis County is hosting a free Juneteenth gathering filled with food trucks, dancing and activities for all ages in celebration of freedom. The theme is “Homecoming: Meet us at the gathering spot."10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday | 📍 Lower level parking garage, 800 Lavaca St.⚾ Round Rock Express vs. Sugar Land Space CowboysStart your weekend at the ballgame! This week Round Rock takes on the Houston-area Sugar Land Space Cowboys at home. Tickets start at $12 and there will be fireworks after the game.7:05 p.m. Friday | 📍 Dell Diamond, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd.🗓 Saturday👟 Konnect grand...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

'This is huge for La Raza': Austin chefs take home two James Beard Awards

Austin chefs were well-represented at the James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday night as two local restaurateurs took home the coveted award—more than any other Texas city.Chef Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo, 2717 S. Lamar Blvd., took home the title of Best Chef Texas and chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th St., took home Best Emerging Chef at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edgar Rico (@edgarrico) Nearby, Houston’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Recently opened Giga Texas is a gigantic money furnace, says Elon Musk

A few weeks after its opening, CEO Elon Musk expressed doubt about whether the Tesla gigafactory in southeast Travis County is lucrative so far.In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Musk said, “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire."The comments come just a few months after the grand opening of Giga Texas in April, where Musk threw a party to celebrate the start of production at the more than $1.1 billion site. At the time, Musk shared bold goals for...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austinites spending $100+ on gas as prices reach never before seen heights

Filling up your car has never left a deeper dent in your wallet as gas prices soar to almost $5 in Austin.As of Tuesday, the average gas price was $4.70, up 13 cents from last week and $2 this time last year in the Austin metro, according to AAA. Nationally, the average price of gas has gone up to $5.We asked Austonia readers to send us pictures of what they're seeing as they fill up. Your browser does not support the video tag. Steph Bartone, an Austin native, is really feeling the uptick in prices as she drives a...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

​For Sale: 5 Austin homes with spectacular heat-beating swimming pools

Temperatures in Austin are projected to reach triple digits nearly every day this week, so strap in for a sweaty summer. But it doesn't have to be miserable if you have a pool to beat the heat. These homes on the market offer a private oasis much-needed this time of year. 2302 Lancaster Dr. | $799,000Newly-renovated and back on the market, this 1975 build has been fitted with updated finishes while retaining its retro charm. An open floor plan and high ceilings allow for tons of natural light, the kitchen is complete with all-new fixtures, a focal-point fireplace for...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Project Connect plans on The Drag could make the area free of cars

Move over, cars. The Drag might become a space for transit riders and pedestrians only. Project Connect officials announced plans to move forward with a new design proposal that would eliminate car traffic from a stretch of Guadalupe Street along the University of Texas at Austin known as The Drag. It would be part of the Orange Line, a 20-mile light rail corridor that’d travel from Lamar Boulevard and Congress Avenue from the Tech Ridge Park & Ride south to Slaughter Lane. The details: One version of a design for The Drag would have buses drive on the light rail guideway and another would have a lane for buses and cyclists to share. The light rail platform would be stationed in the center of the roadway and an emergency vehicle lane could be used as necessary. Peter Mullan, chief of architecture and urban design with the Austin Transit Partnership described The Drag as an iconic place in Austin that gives the city character and vibrancy. But design plans would require some changes to the beloved area. Much of the public feedback involved Dirty Martin’s, a restaurant facing the expectation to relocate under current plans for the Orange Line.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Construction update: Meta tower climbing to final form that could make it the tallest Austin tower

When Facebook first came to Austin in 2010, it had just over a handful of employees based here. Now, after a surge in the Austin employee headcount, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and a name change by its parent company to Meta, preparations are being made for its most striking local office yet. A drone video taken by Austonia shows the building Meta will occupy, Sixth and Guadalupe, is well into the process of rising up to its full form as a contender for the tallest building in Austin if a 74-story project at 98 Red River St. doesn’t...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

