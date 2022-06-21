"All Clear" given after search for possible missing swimmer

UPDATE 3:51 p.m. : Tuesday afternoon the California Department of Parks and Recreation sent ABC 10News a statement confirming the search was called off upon further investigation.

At approximately 11:40 am we received a report of an object in the surf line in the vicinity of Towers 5 and 6 at Torrey Pines State Beach. We conducted an investigation to gather some additional details about the incident. With assistance from San Diego City Lifeguards, San Diego City Fire Department, Del Mar City Lifeguards and the US Coast Guard, we conducted approximately 1 hour of search and rescue missions on the beach and shoreline, in the water and from the air. Upon further investigation, it was determined that this was an unconfirmed report of someone last seen in the water. We terminated the search and rescue efforts at 2:22 p.m.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A search was launched Tuesday afternoon for a swimmer reported missing in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach.

San Diego Fire and Rescue officials said their lifeguards and state lifeguards were asked to search between Towers 5 and 6 for a person possibly missing in the water.

At least one Coast Guard vessel was also in the water to assist in the search efforts.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.