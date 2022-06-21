AAMU athletic director takes leadership role at Southwestern Athletic Conference office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Bryan Hicks, the director of athletics at Alabama A&M University (AAMU), is stepping down to join the leadership team at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

According to a statement from the university, Hicks will take the role of SWAC’s Senior Associate Commissioner for Promotions and Strategic Partnerships. His final day at AAMU will be Wednesday, July 6.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to serve both our student-athletes and our institutions alike,” said Hicks. “I am grateful to Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for that opportunity and am looking forward to helping him make his vision of the SWAC the best Division I conference in the country a reality.”

Hicks joined AAMU in 2012. He is just the fourth full-time Director of Athletics at AAMU in the past 30 years, and is the longest-serving director in the past 59 years.

During his tenure, Hicks led the department through the renovation of Hobson Field House, construction of a new events center, and started programs to recognize the achievement of athletes on and off the field.

Athletic programs have also thrived under Hicks’ leadership, including:

The football team weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, earning the college’s first Historically Black College & University (HBCU) National Championship and having the first undefeated season since 1966

The men’s and women’s track teams earned individual titles

The men’s tennis team claimed the 2021 SWAC Tournament Championship for the first time

The women’s soccer team earned a share of the 2021 SWAC Regular Season Title

The baseball team tied the 1998-99 team for the longest win streak ever in 2021

The 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball teams tied and broke the longest win streak since the transition

AAMU President Dr. Daniel Wims thanked Hicks for his decade of service at the college.

“[Hicks] has helped to elevate our profile at all levels while always keeping our primary reason for being here – our students – at the forefront of all that he has done,” Wims stated. “He will continue to be a part of the Bulldog Family as part of the SWAC Office and we wish him nothing but the best in this new endeavor.”

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said they’re excited to welcome Hicks to their team.

“He brings a versatile professional skill set having worked in a variety of facets in athletics administration,” McClelland stated. “His experience and accomplishments at the campus level over the course of his career has been extraordinary. We look forward to having him bring that knowledge and expertise to the Conference Office as it will undoubtedly help us elevate all aspects of our league’s operations.”

Hicks said he would be forever grateful for his opportunity at AAMU, his alma mater.

“I feel honored to have been able to serve my alma mater and work to make it the best it can be,” he said. “We have had so many successes while weathering any challenges that have come our way and we have done that together.”

“I am forever grateful to have had this opportunity and will always support the Maroon and White. Go Bulldogs!” Hicks concluded.

