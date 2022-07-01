Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced.

The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service.

Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties in north central West Virginia.

Monongalia County

City of Morgantown – The City of Morgantown’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration will begin at Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheater at 5 p.m. on July 4 and will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more. The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. More information is available here .

Morgantown Running – The Morgantown Running 4 on the 4th race is scheduled for Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m. and the kids’ race will start at 9:30 a.m. The 4-mile loop starts at Morgantown Running on Beechurst Avenue. Click here for more information about how to register.

Mylan Park – The park’s 2nd annual Freedom Day will be held on July 2 at the Mon County Center/4-H Building pavilion, the Mylan Park fairgrounds, the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center and Multipurpose Turf Field. Events include a petting zoo, field games, emergency vehicle show and more. Click here for more information.

Harrison County

City of Clarksburg – The city is holding the Great USA Bike Parade on Friday, July 1. There will be a bike decoration station behind the courthouse. You may recognize the grand marshal of the parade, Army veteran Charles “Bub” Hardman , from the corner of Pike Street and Chestnut Street, where he waves at drivers each night. Entry is free. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:45 p.m. The parade starts at the Caperton Center Lot behind the fire station.

City of Shinnston – The Shinnston Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for July 1 at 6 p.m. at Ferguson Memorial Park. Festivities include music, fireworks, a bouncy house and “Heavenly Hoagies”. The rain date is July 2.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – The orchestra’s “Celebrate America 4th of July Tour” will come through Clarksburg on Saturday, July 2. The free performance is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater. Click here for more information.

Marion County

City of Fairmont – The Allmost Brothers and Second Helping the American Lynard Skynard Show will be featured at Palatine Park on July 2. The celebrations are set to start at 6 p.m. with a fireworks display planned for later in the evening. The event will also be streamed live from Palatine Park’s website .

Town of Fairview – An “old-fashioned celebration” is planned for Monday, July 4 with the theme of “The American Spirit”. The celebrations include the Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run, the grand parade at 10 a.m., several concerts and much more. Entrance and activities are free. Click here for more information. Those who want to participate in the parade can contact Belinda Moore at 681-404-2470 or belinda.frausto@gmail.com .

Preston County

Yonderville Music & Arts Festival – Yonderville’s 5th year will run from June 30 through July 4 in Marvin’s Mountaintop in Masontown.

Upshur County

City of Buckhannon – The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be on Friday, July 1 after its “Festival Fridays” celebration at Jawbone Park. The show will start once it’s dark enough to see the fireworks. Click here for more information.

Lewis County

City of Weston – The 2022 Independence Day Celebration & Street Fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Weston Town Hub at 31 Main Ave. The parade will be held at 6 p.m., and events include the town’s first porch party, live music, vendors and more. Click here for information.

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum – The Front Lawn Fireworks show is $5 per car and gates open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The proceeds go toward the Weston Fire Department, local historic preservation and the Kindness Closet at Sharpe Hospital.

Stonewall Resort – The resort is hosting a dance party featuring DJ Correct in the Stonewall Ballroom on Saturday, July 2 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a Fireworks Dinner Party at Lightburn’s Restaurant on Monday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the dinner. Overnight stays are not required for either event.

Tucker County

Canaan Valley Resort – Windfest 2022 will take place from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3. The festival includes wagon rides, marshmallow roasts, scenic chairlift rides, kite building workshops and more. Click here for more information.

Thomas Volunteer Fire Department – Festivities include a block party with music, food and fun on Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m., a 5K Run/2K Walk Race on Saturday, July 2, at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. There will also be a Mountaineer Days Parade starting at 11 a.m. The fireworks show will be Saturday night once it’s dark enough to see the fireworks. There are many more events planned. Click here for more information.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – The orchestra’s “Celebrate America 4th of July Tour” will perform at the Canaan Valley Resort on Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. It is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Randolph County

City of Elkins – Elkins’s festivities include a Fourth of July weekend car show, food and craft vendors, scenic excursion trains operated by the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and on Saturday evening, live music hosted by Our Town will take place at the Rotary Amphitheater in the Elkins Town Square. The fireworks show is expected to start at around 9 p.m. The City says there will be activities from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3. Click here for more information.

If you want to drive a little further, the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is offering a full schedule of events from Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4. Click here for more information.

Are we missing your event? Send a press release or email to news@wboy.com .

