Stakeholders meet Thursday to discuss the future of Wildcat Creek Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana Department of Natural Resources representatives are meeting Thursday with local officials to chart the future of the Wildcat Creek Park on Eisenhower Road.

The county decided earlier this year to end its lease of the park, which is at the convergence of the north and south forks of the Wildcat Creek in eastern Tippecanoe County.

“We want to be done with it," Tippecanoe County Commissioner Dave Byers said. "We never really wanted it to begin with.”

The county leased the park from the DNR in 1986, Tippecanoe County Park Superintendent Randy Lower said. The lease expires in a few years, but the county gave its one-year notice of ending the lease, Lower said.

“We don’t want to own that property at all," Lower said. “Obviously the park department wanted to get out of this for a reason.”

The reason is that the convergences of the creeks looks like an inviting swimming hole, but the currents often cause swimmers to be carried downstream — often times with tragic results.

Marty Benson, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, confirmed that the state is considering its options about how to continue using the park.

Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles said during the June 14 meeting that DNR wanted the township to take over the maintenance at the rural Tippecanoe County Park.

“I’m still in conversations with them," Coles said. "The county is not taking care of the park anymore. So they’re reaching out to individuals to see if they can assist.”

People attending the Fairfield Township Board meeting told Coles that the park is not inside the township, at which point Coles said the township will not consider maintaining the park if it's not in the township.

The park is roughly one mile east of the township border.

Emails provided by Coles after a request for public information indicated the DNR is looking for caretakers for the park

"Despite what we were told, Wildcat Park is not in Fairfield township, it’s actually in Perry township," wrote Dale Brier of the DNR. "It’s very close to the edge, but it’s not in your township."

Brier indicated he would contact Perry Township Trustee Frank Cederquist to attend the Thursday morning meeting.

Others on the email chain about the park discussions include Coles, Lower and a representative from the Niches Land Trust, according to Lower and the emails.

Short of a resolution to handoff the maintenance to another local government entity, the DNR will resume its control over the park beginning in January 2023, Lower said, noting that's when the county's lease expires.

