ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

DHS sued over border horsemen ‘falsely accused’ of whipping

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwhiU_0gHgKPJf00

A new and aggressive legal arm of the Heritage Foundation is demanding that the Homeland Security Department cough up long-hidden details of its investigation into mounted border agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian immigrants in September.

As DHS considers punishing the horsemen, Heritage’s “Oversight Project” on Tuesday shared its plans with Secrets and said it was filing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for “all documents related to the Department of Homeland Security’s politicized investigation into mounted Border Patrol agents near Del Rio, Texas.”

The Border Patrol has been promising to release its report on the episode, but so far, little has come out.

The harassment charges were made against the mounted agents after photos went viral of what appeared to be whipping of Haitian migrants with the reins of the horses.

The photographer later said that when the migrants started to run, the agents followed. In turning their horses, the loose reins appeared to be hitting the migrants but weren’t, said the photographer.

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses, and that’s kind of when the whole thing happened,” Paul Ratije told KTSM News. “I didn’t ever see them whip anybody, with the thing. … He was swinging it. But I didn’t see him actually take — whip someone with it. That’s something that can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

Still, top officials from President Joe Biden down condemned the “whipping,” even before they knew what the photos showed.

Heritage suggested the attacks were meant to politicize the situation as the administration was opening the border to a record number of crossings.

Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and a Heritage visiting fellow, said in a statement, “Before the investigation even began, the facts were hijacked by a false narrative and the agents vilified. Although the lie about these agents was debunked almost immediately, it didn’t stop the media and politicians from continuing to recklessly speculate and comment on the incident, including President Biden decrying ‘they will pay.”

“This is a simple lawsuit. DHS owes us documents, and they are refusing to turn them over. It’s been obvious from the jump that the so-called ‘investigation’ was politicized by this administration. Their unwillingness to turn over documents only confirms those suspicions,” added Mike Howell, head of the Oversight Project.

Comments / 64

Ragnar Lothrum
5d ago

Good. These heroes were falsely accused while trying to do their jobs. Biden, every Democrat and every media personality who accused them should pay.

Reply(3)
190
TRUTHISBEST
5d ago

While they are at it, sue CNN, MSNBC, the view and all the other “fake news” media outlets bought and paid for by the Democrats!!!!

Reply(1)
155
David Espinoza
5d ago

Well the stop signs were not working and the OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND. CRIMINAL BIG GUY JOE BIDEN isn't defending our SOUTHERN BORDER. So our BORDER PATROL AGENTS ARE doing their best!!

Reply(3)
91
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
The Center Square

Ahead of Supreme Court ruling on abortion, FBI investigates acts of violence committed against churches, prolife groups

(The Center Square) – Ahead of a ruling expected to be released at any time on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in which the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the landmark 1972 abortion case of Roe v. Wade, attacks by abortion activists have increased against a range of prolife targets, including Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Cartels smuggle migrants left behind from largest-ever caravan

AUSTIN, Texas — The largest-ever caravan of migrants to head to the U.S. southern border broke down days into its journey from southern Mexico, appearing unsuccessful. But three federal and local law enforcement officials based in South Texas’s Del Rio region told the Washington Examiner on Monday that many from the caravan successfully evaded Mexican authorities and were able to cross the border illegally into the United States over the past several days.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ swipes at Supreme Court over gun ruling in partisan statement

After the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on Thursday finding New York’s restrictions on obtaining a concealed carry permit unconstitutional, the U.S. Department of Justice responded with a swipe at the court’s assessment. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Howell
The Independent

Supreme Court’s conservative majority rules suspects cannot claim civil rights violations if Miranda rights violated

The Supreme Court has voted to shield police from being sued if they fail to provide suspects with Miranda rights. The court ruled by 6-3 majority in favour of a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was sued after not reading a Miranda warning to a hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting a patient. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that Miranda warnings, such as the “right to remain silent”, were a set of guidelines rather than a constitutional right that could result in a civil litigation against the police. “A violation of Miranda is not itself a violation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Border Patrol#The Heritage Foundation#Haitian#The U S District Court#Ktsm News
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy