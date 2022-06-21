ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man to serve more prison time for fake anthrax letter

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWp1b_0gHgJPLs00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man already in prison has been sentenced to almost another decade behind bars for sending threatening letters, including one to the U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo, claiming it was covered in anthrax, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Nathon James Zink, 35, was sentenced to nine years and four months in federal prison, said the attorney’s office. He was charged in February for two counts of mailing threatening communications, including one to a federal employee. He pled guilty to both counts in March.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Zink has been in prison since January of 2010 for other crimes including home invasion, arson and unlawful possession of firearms. His sentence for sending the threatening letters will be served after he is finished serving his current sentences.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Zink mailed a note from prison through the U.S. Postal Service addressed to K.B. at a known address in Paw Paw, Michigan. It contained a threat to injure the person it was addressed to, as well as another person.

Two weeks later, on Sept. 3, 2020, Zink mailed another note through USPS to the U.S. District Court at 107 Federal Building, 410 W. Michigan Ave. in Kalamazoo. The handwritten letter stated that it contained the “chemical agent… anthrax” and by the time the letter was read “it will be to late for you have already came into contact with the chemical powder,” according to the indictment.

The letter did not actually contain anthrax.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 144 months in prison for violent crimes

A South Bend man received a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm. According to court documents, it was back in June of 2021 when Arsenio Harrison, 30, robbed a cell phone store in South Bend and attempted to rob a convenience store in Mishawaka.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Paw Paw, MI
103.3 WKFR

There’s A Dangerous New Gang In Kalamazoo

There's a dangerous new gang in Kalamazoo that has been seen over a period of weeks that has a stranglehold on a certain part of the community. Everywhere this gang goes, they seem to run the block and take over, causing traffic backups and a sense of nervousness. The gang in question is the E. Crosstown Gaggle Crew (The ECGC's), and this group of Canadian Geese are not only vicious but there seems to be violence wherever they go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Prison#Us Postal Service#Michigan Ave#The U S District Court#The U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Judge bars outbursts in Lyoya murder hearings of ex-police officer

Grand Rapids — Judge Nicholas Ayoub of the city’s 61st District Court said Tuesday he has issued an order that restricts outbursts and other emotional displays in the second-degree murder court hearings for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. Ayoub issued the court management order after Schurr’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy