ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

Missing Carroll County Man Found Safe

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll County, Tenn.–A Carroll County man who had been missing...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff's Department seeks help with finding felon

The Graves County Sheriff's Department is asking for help with finding a felon wanted on numerous criminal charges, including parole violations in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to stop Trent as he rode a motorcycle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, in the Dukedom...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Two-year fire investigation leads to indictment of two West Tennessee women

Two West Tennessee women are facing charges in a 2019 Benton County fire investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging 38-year-old Candace L. Wright, of Camden, and 34-year-old Sharon R. Collins, of Jackson, with Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest couple in raid of suspected South Fulton drug house

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house. Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road. The investigation began after neighbors tipped...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Alabama Man in Union City

Union City police have issued a warrant for an Alabama man, who failed to pay for work at the Wal-Mart service department. Wal-Mart security personnel said a man identified as 30 year old Rashad Hollins, of Montgomery, came to the service center to have an oil change for his Ford F-150 truck.
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
thunderboltradio.com

Lauderdale County man charged with rape in Dyer County

A Lauderdale County man is in the Dyer County Jail after allegedly raping a woman at a Dyersburg business. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 34-year-old Jimmy Taylor, of Ripley, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Isbell says the incident happened late Tuesday...
DYER COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Crash Into House in South Fulton Reveals Gunshot Wounds to Driver

A South Fulton man remains in a Nashville hospital, following an incident in South Fulton last Friday night. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said around 9:30, officers were called to 1421 Parker Road, after a truck had struck vehicles in a driveway, then a home. Chief Maynard said it was discovered...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Oakland Home Destroyed In Fire; People & Pets Safe

Oakland, Tenn.–A home at 225 Whitehead Loop was destroyed by an early morning fire, but all the residents–including the dogs and cats–were able to get out of the house. One resident was transported to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched...
OAKLAND, TN
radionwtn.com

Randy Boyd Named Honorary WestStar Grad

MARTIN, Tenn. – Randy Boyd considers the 2022 University of Tennessee at Martin WestStar Leadership Program participants as his classmates – and for good reason. He’s officially one of them. The University of Tennessee System president was announced as the fourth honorary graduate in the leadership program’s history during WestStar’s annual graduation event held June 21 at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt.
MARTIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi
thecamdenchronicle.com

Two Women Arrested for 2019 Arson of Doctor’s Home

Two Benton County women were arrested on Thursday, June 23, for arson and other charges regarding the 2019 destruction of the home belonging to Dr. Kenneth and Neisha Berry, located at 1875 Douglas Dr. in Holladay, Tennessee. The arrests followed indictments of the two women handed down by a Benton Grand Jury on Wednesday, June 22.
HOLLADAY, TN
WREG

Woman maced and raped at Dyersburg business by ‘customer’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dyersburg police say a woman was maced, raped, and robbed inside a business on U.S. Highway 51 Tuesday night by a registered violent sex offender. A regional manager with Loan Master said he couldn’t comment about what happened but said they were installing a new security system and the woman who was […]
DYERSBURG, TN
Chester County Independent

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for July 1

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoint at 9 p.m., July 1, 2022, on State Route 100, east of Talley Store Road in Chester County. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others annually in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists. The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Brush fire in Halls almost reaches 2 homes

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at the 4500 block of Foothills Drive in Halls. When they arrived they found an unattended brush fire spreading toward two homes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kbsi23.com

1 injured in shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police ask for information after an early morning shooting Sunday. Dyersburg police responded to St. Joseph in reference to a shooting victim around 12:30 a.m. Officers found a 35-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began life saving measures until EMS arrived. The...
Lexington Progress

Tractor Accident Claims Life of Individual

A 79-year-old man died in a traffic accident, Friday, June 17, 2022, on Stormwood Lane off Beech Grove Road in Henderson County. Charlie Bowman was driving the tractor when it left the roadway and overturned. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead after Bolivar gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Bolivar, Tennessee, police say. Bolivar Police responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. on Sunday and found a man, later identified as Mahmoude Saleh, dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a gas station. Upon further investigation and with the assistance of the […]
BOLIVAR, TN
WREG

Jackson doctor suspended for a second time

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has suspended the license of a West Tennessee cancer doctor for a second time. The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners suspended Dr. Omar Ahmad’s license in 2014 but lifted that suspension in 2020. In March of 2022, the broad suspended Ahmad’s license again and said he treated […]
JACKSON, TN
kolomkobir.com

Waverly woman catches 50-pound catfish on Mother’s Day

Waverly’s Paula Curtis Smith gave herself a big Mother’s Day present. How big?. It weighed 46.5 pounds and measured 40 inches in length. Smith is an avid angler who hooked a big blue catfish on the Tennessee River on Sunday. She caught the behemoth in a depth of...
WAVERLY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Hickman City Commission Reassigns Police Chief

The Hickman City Commission has reassigned their longtime Police Chief. In a 3-0 vote, with one member abstaining and one absent, the Commission placed Chief Tony Grogan back into a patrolman position. The vote came following a closed session during their special called meeting on Wednesday. Grogan has been with...
HICKMAN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy