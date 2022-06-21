Man charged with child abuse in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in Huntington in connection to an investigation into child abuse resulting in injury.

According to a criminal complaint from the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Vincent Sardo, 26, of Huntington, was arrested on Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding an alleged incident that happened at a home in Huntington.

The complaint states around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Sardo allegedly “caused substantial bodily injury” to his girlfriends child while at their residence. Police and EMS workers say they observed “substantial” bruising on the child’s left cheek and ear.

Authorities have not released any additional details in the incident.

Sardo’s bond was set to $5,000 cash only on a misdemeanor charge and $10,000 cash only on a felony charge.

