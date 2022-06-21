ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Warren drug bust nets 37 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammo

By Susan Smiley
The Oakland Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undercover investigation by the Warren police department’s special investigation unit resulted in the seizure of large amounts of weapons, ammunition and methamphetamines. Denver Hensley, 45, was arrested without incident at his home in Madison Heights where police discovered...

The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist killed in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday after he hit a car turning in front of him, police said. Shortly after 3 p.m. June 24, the motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him, police said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man passed out at drive-through arrested

TAYLOR — Charges for obstruction and operating under the influence of drugs were brought against a 38-year-old Taylor man the night of June 20 when he passed out in the drive-through lane of White Castle, 22340 Ecorse Road. Police officers were unable to awaken the man by knocking on...
TAYLOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Walled Lake man dies in Springfield Township motorcycle crash

A 68-year-old Walled Lake Man has died after a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Friday, June 24. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Clish was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson southbound on Dixie Highway, near Hutchinson Drive around 3 p.m., when a Chevy Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him.
WALLED LAKE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Arrest 85, Seize $2.3 Million Worth Of Drugs In 2-Day Crackdown On Violent Crimes

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are cracking down on violence in the city, making 85 arrests and seizing $2.3 million worth of drugs through Operation Saniyah, named after an 11-year-old girl who was fatally shot while at her grandmother’s home. On Monday, police say they also recovered 22 weapons, conducted 782 traffic stops, recovered three vehicles, impounded 44 other cars and issued 1,297 tickets in the two-day operation on June 14-15. “After a two-day enforcement operation across the city of Detroit to address violent crime, we were able to disrupt violent criminal behavior on the city’s east and west sides,” DPD said...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man indicted after fatal December crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on multiple charges after causing a fatal car crash last December. Roderick Foster, 38, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to court records. According to a Toledo Police report, on December 15, 2021,...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man killed while driving in Detroit; police looking for suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month. The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations happening in Oakland County

Fireworks opportunities abound in Oakland County. This year is the fifth anniversary for M1 Concourse’s Cars Under the Stars spectacular, set for 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at 1 Concourse Drive in Pontiac. Sarah Mueller, M1’s client services administrator, said about 3,000 people are expected to this...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect after gun pointed at man with baby at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A suspect police believe was captured on video pointing a gun at a man holding a small child Sunday at a west side gas station has been rrested, police said. "An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman," officials said in a tweet. "The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody."
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Speeding driver crashes into tree

WYANDOTTE — Speeding over the railroad tracks on westbound Emmons the afternoon of June 2 caused a 19-year-old Detroit man to lose control of his vehicle and cross into the eastbound lane before crashing into a tree. His car was badly damaged, and he had a head injury and...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Sheriff’s ‘Operation Arrowhead’ could take over policing downtown Flint

FLINT, MI -- The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office could be getting into the business of policing the core of the city of Flint. The county Board of Commissioners has given initial approval to a $1-million targeted crime enforcement initiative dubbed “Operation Arrowhead,” a plan that calls for deputies to respond to calls for help in Flint’s central business district and surrounding college campuses.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Roseville woman sentenced to probation after 3-year-old shoots self with her gun

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Roseville woman was sentenced Monday after authorities say a child shot himself with her unsecured gun. Janette Ann Smith, 31, will be on probation for two years and cannot own, use, or posses firearms during that time. She also must forfeit all weapons, and her concealed pistol license is being revoked.
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspects In Drive-By Shooting That Killed 1 Person, Injured Others

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects that fired shots into a crowd at a gathering, killing one person and injuring others. The incident happened on Sunday, June 19, at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Healy and Stockton. The unknown suspects were in a white Chrysler mini-van when they fired shots into a crowd at a gathering and then fled the scene. Five victims were struck, and one 24-year-old man was fatally wounded. Another 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition at a local hospital and is still being treated for his injuries. In addition to this, a 19-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI

