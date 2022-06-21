ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Fire engine will be out of commission after being hit while crews fought a fire

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
 5 days ago
Stockton Fire Engine 9 will be out of commission for awhile, after being hit by another vehicle as crews extinguished a forklift fire early Tuesday, June 21.

The engine was parked with its lights on North Wilson Way near East Alpine Avenue, Stockton at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were putting out a forklift that was on fire on the roadside near Wilson Way and the diverting canal when it was rear ended by another vehicle, Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan said.

No one was injured and firefighters were still able to contain the fire, Doolan said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision. He will not be charged, a CHP spokesman said. The accident remains under investigation.

The engine will be out of commission for the foreseeable future, Doolan said. A reserve engine will be used during that time.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

