Could 101 Black Men change Highland community?

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
George Fulwood has watched hundreds of children grow up during his 13 years working at the Erwin Center in Gastonia.

Since the beginning of May, several of them have died, been injured, or have been taken to jail on felony charges. Some of those accused of murder or other serious charges are as young as 17, and those who died were also young — adults, but under the age of 21. For Fulwood, the spate of recent shootings in the Highland neighborhood feels personal.

"I got pictures with some of them that done passed," Fulwood said.

Now, Fulwood wants to do something about it.

Working with Finland Fair, a volunteer at the recreation center, Fulwood is spearheading a coalition called 101 Black Men for Highland. He is hoping the group will improve the quality of life in the Highland community by offering mentorship, education and other opportunities for community involvement for African Americans in the Highland community and the surrounding area.

Fulwood hopes to eventually draw 101 Black men — he has around 40 right now — to participate.

He hopes the group will "bring back respect for family education, spirituality, you know, the integrity of the community, because people don't feel safe around here. And that's all ages," he said.

"We want men of all spectrums, fresh out of prison to doctors," Fulwood said. "We want that perspective so these young men can relate to all ages."

The fatal shooting of 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman hit those at the Erwin Center especially hard and was one of the catalysts for the formation of the group, Fulwood said.

Another 19-year-old, Ja’Kelon Duval of Belmont, is accused of killing Sparkman.

Fulwood knew Sparkman — they had gone to a Battle of the Bands concert in Atlanta.

"And now he's not here," Fulwood said.

Fulwood also was familiar with Lamar McCoy, 20, who was shot outside a gas station on North Chester Street.

McCoy and the 17-year-old accused of shooting him "were both kids that grew up at the Erwin Center," Fulwood said.

"We just want to improve the quality of life in the Highland community," Fulwood said. "We feel that something has to be done."

Fulwood said that he plans to march or be part of a march aimed at raising awareness of the violent crime in the community, as well as offer mentorship opportunities. He also wants people to become aware of the other things the Erwin Center has to offer: a branch of the Gaston County Public Library, a summer lunch program, a variety of classes — from sewing to pickle ball.

"I want to take that stigma away from Erwin Center," he said. "And I hate to see young people die over senseless crimes."

The group plans to meet again at the Erwin Center on July 7 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining is asked to show up.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

Comments / 12

Douglas Gross
5d ago

I applaude their efforts. This is what is needed in these communities. Brave Black Men showing young Black men how to be real men. I commend these men whole heartedly. BRAVO

Reply
6
Michael Cook
4d ago

all it takes is one person with the right mindset to change everything. wish them the best in this endeavor

Reply
6
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

THIS is what is needed: Black men stepping up to change their communities!! I’ll be praying you!! 🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻♥️🇺🇸

Reply(1)
4
