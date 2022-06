EMPORIA– The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) met in Emporia Wednesday and named Ken Hush president of Emporia State University, according to a statement from the board. “I am excited that the Regents have named Ken Hush the next president of Emporia State University,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “As an alumnus, Ken has a passion for Emporia State and the students here, and he has done an outstanding job as interim president. He is a proven leader with a track record of leading large successful teams, leveraging data and making informed decisions to improve organizations.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO