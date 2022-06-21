ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

2 injured after vehicle crashes into FDOT road ranger truck

By Tyler Watkins
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) truck on southbound I-75 near mile marker (MM) 128.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the driver of the FDOT road ranger truck, equipped with an arrow board and flashing lights, was stopped outside the southbound lane of I-75 for a separate emergency incident.

The other vehicle involved, driven by a 65-year-old North Fort Myers man, was attempting to change from the center lane to the outside lane when he crashed into the back of the FDOT truck.

The vehicle rotated into the center lane of I-75 and came to the rest there. The FDOT truck, driven by a 57-year-old Lehigh Acres man, ended up to the right of the interstate, facing the outside and emergency lanes.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

