ANOKA, Minn. — A juvenile has admitted to pulling the trigger in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights last March. The Anoka County Attorney's Office says the teen, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Derryanna Deashia Davis. He will be sentenced as a juvenile and spend time in a correctional facility, but will serve a 57-month adult prison sentence if he fails to complete the terms set down by probation and court officials.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO