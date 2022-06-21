Report: Connecticut is one of the least patriotic states

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, a new study published by WalletHub finds Connecticut as one of the least patriotic states in the U.S.

WalletHub, a popular personal finance social network, compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism to crown this year’s biggest flag-waving state ahead of the nation’s birthday. These indicators were broken down into two dimensions, military engagement and civic engagement. Data used in the study was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Peace Corps, among other organizations.

Alaska was found to be the most patriotic state in the U.S., finishing with a total score of 65. The state’s military engagement was ranked top of the list while its civic engagement was ranked 12.

Connecticut finished with a score of 34, ranking 45 and 33 for military engagement and civic engagement respectively.

Nearly 48M Americans will travel for 4th of July weekend, AAA predicts

Under military engagement, the top two metrics followed average military enlistees per 1000 civilian adults in the past eight years and active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults.

Civic engagement accounted for 75% of a state’s score out of 100. WalletHub measured the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election and the trial and grand jury participation per civilian adult population as the most important metrics in this category.

The different metrics were weighted according to WalletHub’s view of the importance of patriotism and each state was scored out of 100.

Other significant metrics observed included civic life and civic education requirement.

Data on Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita showed the highest difference between states at a difference of 10x between Vermont ranking highest and Alabama the lowest. Another significant finding saw that states that went blue in the 2020 presidential election are more patriotic than red states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 34

III%
5d ago

The Right Places in CT Are very Patriotic...God, Family, Country, Constitution, Our Children, Military And Law Enforcement!!! 🙏👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🇺🇸📃👶❤️🕊Oh and We support Trump Too!

Reply(7)
14
JcLazyX210
5d ago

up north has never been patriotic histicrally but connecticut also have alot of immigrants, rich people and democrats so going to the military is not a choice most will do. voting was little shock those but most ppl under 25 don't vote.

Reply(1)
6
Seth Eddy
5d ago

That's too bad because during World War 2... factories in Meriden worked three shifts (24 hours/day). On March 8, 1944, the War Manpower Commission gave Meriden the designation as "National Ideal War Community", and Jimmy Durante and Glenn Miller entertained those at the ceremony.[4

Reply(4)
6
