Gisele Shaw has come out as transgender. In interviews with San Francisco Chronicle and Breakfast Television in Toronto, Shaw opened up about her decision to come out. "The news is that today, I am truly living my life to the fullest, truly authentic, and I am transgender and I'm very proud," she said on Breakfast Television. "It's super scary, but the more I speak about it, I feel it just gets normalized and I feel more free and accepting of my own self and loving myself. I think that's really important."

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO