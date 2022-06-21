ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Death penalty sought by county attorney in Scottsdale child abuse, murder case

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUUpZ_0gHgBylV00

At the direction of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Stephanie M. Davis and Thomas J. Desharnais if the defendants are convicted of first-degree murder.

On Feb. 7, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Davis and Desharnais on 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from events that occurred between Aug. 1, 2019, and Jan. 30, 2022, where it is alleged that Davis and Deharnais inflicted bodily harm in an especially heinous or depraved manner to a minor under their care.

On Jan. 31, the Scottsdale Police Department responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Old Town Scottsdale for a medical call regarding an 11-year-old male who was not breathing and unresponsive, Independent archives show.

Police and fire responders attempted life saving measures, and the child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At that time, police officials said due to significant injuries of the victim, Scottsdale detectives responded and began an investigation. Detectives reportedly discovered a second young male child under the care of the defendants — the biological grandmother of both children and her husband.

Department of Child Services responded and took custody of the young child, police said.

“As a community, it is our responsibility to protect and care for the most vulnerable in society, and this includes children. The protection of children has always been a top priority for me. This child’s suffering and death must be addressed and those responsible held accountable,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Seeking justice for this young boy whose life was cut short in an especially heinous matter is what prosecutors are called to do.”

A charge of a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#County Attorney#Capital Punishment#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
804
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy