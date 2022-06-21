ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Adolf J. “Joe” Staubli Jr.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdolf J. Staubli, age 96, passed away on Saturday, June 18th at Oakwood Village Skilled Nursing following a stroke. For the 6 weeks that followed the stroke, he continued to fight and showed us all to never give up. His will to live is something we will never forget....

Ronald John Halcarz

Ronald Halcarz, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12:30 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 of Wisconsin Dells.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Joseph Patrick Kennedy

Joseph ‘Joe’ Patrick. Kennedy, 62, of Muscoda, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Gundersen Boscobel Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1960, the son of Donald and Irene (Minnie) Kennedy. Joe graduated from Grayslake High School and began working at a printing lab in Grayslake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Joe loved spending time with his family and his yellow lab Bruttus Kennedy.
MUSCODA, WI
Marian J. Jewell

Marian J. Jewell, age 87, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at CrestRidge Assisted Living, following a long illness. Marian was born on September 16, 1934, in Dodgeville, WI to Walter and Florence (Cutler) Ast, She was raised on a farm and graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1952. Marian married Lloyd Jewell of Edmund on November 15, 1952. Together they farmed and raised their three boys in the Edmund area until retiring to Dodgeville in 1994. In addition to farming, Lloyd and Marian were Real Estate Agents and they then owned and operated Horizon Real Estate for several years. Marian was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund and the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. She was well known for her great meals, pasty, saffron loaf and chocolate chip cookies, crocheting, sewing and loved growing produce and beautiful flowers in her gardens. Lloyd passed away on June 27, 1999. On August 12, 2006, Marian married John (Jack) Reynolds.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Darrell L. Persinger

Darrell L. Persinger, 83, of Richland Center, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on June 2, 1939, in Richland County, the son of Guy and Geraldine (Anderson) Persinger. Darrell was raised in Basswood and attended school in Muscoda. He married Waneta Morris on September 20, 1958, at the Basswood Church and together they had five children. Darrell drove truck for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, doing scratch-offs, and playing cards with his friends at the Legion.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Elizabeth “Betty” Mary Teed

Elizabeth “Betty” Mary (Wedl) Teed earned her angel wings on June 22nd, 2022, where she passed peacefully at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She was born on January 10th, 1928, in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin to Roman and Mary (Werner) Wedl. Betty was baptized at St. Mary Magdeline’s Church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. She was a High School graduate from Johnson Creek High School in 1946. Betty married Roger Teed shortly after on July 1st, 1950 at St. Mary Magdeline’s church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. The two had four children, Russell, Jerome, Patrick and Patricia. Betty later became the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
WHITEWATER, WI
Dike holds football camp to raise awareness, money for Kai Lermer Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Chimere Dike returned to his old stomping grounds on Saturday afternoon to hold his inaugural football camp. Several of his teammates, including Graham Mertz and Braelon Allen, showed up to help teach more than 70 kids about the game. Dike said he always wanted to have...
WAUKESHA, WI

