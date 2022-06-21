Xavier Cooks: Tuscan Chicken Pasta
- Cook 1/2lb pasta of choice according to box directions. Reserve about 1/2 cup pasta water
- Generously season 2 chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper and place in a hot skillet with olive oil cooking both sides for 5-6 minutes. Remove from pan.
- In the same skillet, and 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp oil, 1/2 diced white onion, 1/2 diced red pepper, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1/2 diced shallot and sauté until translucent
- Add 2 tbsp tomato paste and allow to cook down for 5 minutes
- Add in 1 and 1/2 cup heavy cream, 3/4 cup halved tomatoes, and 2 cups spinach and allow to combine. Add in 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (or more ;)).
- Add in your pasta and coat. Place your cooked chicken breast on top of pasta. Top with more grated Parmesan and serve!
Comments / 0