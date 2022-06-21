ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

City of Lubbock Public Health Dept. announces COVID-19 vaccine availability for young children

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

On June 17, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) to allow for the use of two COVID-19 vaccines in young children (6 months through 5 years of age):

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age (3-dose primary series)
  • Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 6 months through 5 years of age (2-dose primary series)

On June 18, 2022, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended that children in that age range be vaccinated against COVID-19 with either of the two vaccines.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department has both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available for young children and will begin providing them to the community on Thursday, June 23. Vaccines for this age group are also available at many local pediatric clinics. Please reach out to those offices for information on their vaccine availability.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at the Public Health Department, located at 806 18th Street, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in clients are accepted. The COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge.

To schedule an appointment, or to learn more about these vaccines, citizens can call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)

