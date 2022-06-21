Michigan announces 2022 U-M Athletics Hall of Honor class

Michigan athletics announced its 2022 Hall of Honor class Tuesday, recognizing seven former Wolverines.

All seven honorees are female athletes or coaches of women's teams, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools.

Abby Crumpton (soccer), Samantha Findlay (softball), Joan (Spillane) Postma (swimming and diving), Ellen Tomek (rowing) and Debbie Williams-Hoak (track and field) are the athletes on the list. Jim Richardson (swimming and diving) and Red Simmons (track and field) are the coaches.

Crumpton (1999-2002) is the first women's soccer player inducted into U-M's hall. She was the 2002 Big Ten Women's Soccer Player of the Year and a finalist for national player of the year. She ranks second in program history with 116 career points and her three goals against Indiana in 2001 are still tied for a Michigan single-game record.

Findlay (2005-08) played second base for the Wolverines and became a first-team All-American as a senior. But as a freshman, she hit the most famous home run in U-M softball record — a three-run blast against UCLA that gave Michigan its first national championship. She batted .409 in the 2005 Women's College World Series and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Postma (1960-62) swam at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome under the tutelage of U.S. and U-M coach Gus Stager, winning the gold medal on the U.S. 4x100-meter relay. She set a world record and became Michigan's first female gold medalist with the performance. She obtained an elementary education degree from Michigan in 1962 and taught for 29 years after.

Tomek (2003-06) began rowing in the novice program but rose to first varsity eight as a senior and earned All-Big Ten second-team honors. She's one of two female Wolverines to compete in three Olympics — 2008 Beijing, 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo. She's also an 11-time U.S. national team member with seven international medals.

Williams-Hoak (1979-82) is known for committing to Michigan after a pitch from former football coach Bo Schembechler. She became the first Big Ten Champion in U-M women's track and field history and won four conference titles in the javelin. After qualifying for three U.S. Olympic trials and returning to Ann Arbor as an assistant track coach, she took up golf and qualified for the LPGA Tour in 2000. She is now a golf coach at Saline High School.

Richardson (1985-2012), the longest-tenured coach in Michigan women's swimming and diving history, led the Wolverines to 14 Big Ten Championships, including 12 straight from 1987-98. Richardson also trained eight individual NCAA champions. He was named NCAA Coach of the Year in 1993 and '95 and is a six-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Simmons (1978-81) was U-M's first women's track and field coach and creator of "The Michigammes," Ann Arbor's first women's track club, in 1960. When Title IX passed in 1972, the need for The Michigammes lessened, and resulted in Simmons becoming the U-M women's track coach in 1976. After retiring in 1981, he was the inaugural inductee of the Michigan Women's Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1994. Simmons died in 2012 at 102 years old.

The U-M Athletics Hall of Honor was established in 1978. The induction of its latest class will be held this fall.

