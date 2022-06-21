ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, IL

Legion Auxiliary visits veterans

 5 days ago
The American Legion Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 visited veterans at Heritage House in Hutsonville and Aperion Care in Bridgeport. Veterans at the Heritage House received red, white and blue sugar cookies, a Poppy poster and poppies. Aperion Care veterans received red, white and blue sugar cookies, patriotic beanie babies, poppies and a poppy poster. Pictured, from left, are: President Beverly Sheley, Veteran Larry Osborne, Rose Hart, Joanne Fritch and Leona Thacker.

