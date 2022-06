A Racine man is facing over a decade behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at the mother of his child after he accused her of cheating on him. Kevin Hatley was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each with a domestic violence enhancement of pointing a gun at another person and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and/or up to $46,000 in fines. Because Hatley has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions for drug possession, he could have additional time and/or fine amounts added to any sentence he receives.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO