ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Construction begins to stabilize, reinforce two damaged Duranguito buildings in Downtown El Paso

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XB3Zu_0gHgAIAY00

Construction to reinforce two damaged buildings within the proposed Downtown arena's footprint started Tuesday morning.

Scaffolding and construction crews were seen laying scaffolding along damaged portions of the Flor de Luna art gallery building at 300 W. Overland Ave.

The Chinese laundry building at 212 W. Overland Ave. is slated to also receive work to stabilize and reinforce damaged areas.

More than two months passed after City Council approved to proceed with a plan to address safety concerns with two dilapidated buildings that had holes punched in them by heavy machinery.

The project is estimated to cost $28,929.27, and would be funded by the city’s general fund. City staff are expected to coordinate all the work with the Texas Historical Commission.

City of El Paso hosts study on proposed Downtown arena

On Thursday, a steering committee for the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, will hold a public engagement meeting on the multi-phase study of the proposed arena.

"The study includes a robust public engagement process to provide the community with multiple opportunities for input on the voter-approved signature bond project’s programming, vision, and cultural character," a city's news release read.

The meeting is hybrid, and anyone can attend in person or online 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23.

To attend in person:

Go to the Center for Center Engagement, 17th floor (Room C) at the Blue Flame Building, 304 Texas Ave.

Free parking will be provided at the City Hall parking lot at Campbell St. and Mills Ave.

To join online:

Go to: https://elpasotexas.webex.com/elpasotexas/j.php?MTID=mba6cbb3e325ef8387afa45d0a24949b8

Access code: 2488 042 9643

Meeting Password: PiJHpcqP322

By phone:

Dial: 1-844-992-4726 (Toll Free)

Access code: 2488 042 9623

Meeting password: PiJHpcqP322

Final results are expected to be presented to City Council in early 2023, a city news release said. The city began the multi-phase study of the proposed Downtown arena in May.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown El Paso#Art Gallery#City Council#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Flor De Luna#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy