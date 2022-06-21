ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sarcastic' Juneteenth post deleted; apology issued after local director faced criticism

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 5 days ago
The Executive Director of The North Carolina Apple Festival is facing criticism for a social media post that referred to Juneteenth as a made-up holiday.

David Nicholson, a former Henderson County Manager, has apologized after receiving backlash for a post he made following a visit Monday to a closed post office. He says he did not know about Juneteenth, which is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were told they were finally free. The day has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s.

The Facebook post, which has since been removed, said “The Post Office is closed today for some made up holiday that I never heard of? Just when is the ‘Old Fat White Man Day’? I really want to celebrate this day.”

Last June, President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a federal holiday for Americans to commemorate the end of slavery. Several local events were held this month to honor the day.

“Seriously, I had never heard of Juneteenth until yesterday,” Nicholson told the Times-News on Tuesday. “I had tried to go to the post office and it was closed.”

Nicholson said he came home Monday and Googled “Why is the post office closed today?”

“When it popped up, I, trying to be sarcastic, posted the note to Facebook,” he said. “I certainly have learned my lesson and a lot about Juneteenth over the past day."

“As for the old fat white guy, it was just me being sarcastic,” he said. “When I posted it, I had no idea what the holiday even was. Seriously, I had no idea.”

“...I certainly had no intention of hurting anyone. When I realized the significance to many persons, I immediately took it down,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nicholson posted a brief apology to Facebook.

“I’m sorry that I offended a number of persons yesterday with my post. I was trying to be sarcastic and I guess it didn’t work. I apologize,” the post says.

Crystal Cauley, local activist and founder of the Black Business Network of WNC, explained the importance of the holiday and her feelings on Nicholson’s post.

“When I read it, I thought of ways to help him in a peaceful way,” she said in an email. “Juneteenth is the celebration that we honor for the final end of the enslavement of African Americans in Texas. Honoring a day that focuses on the end of something horrific as slavery is nothing to take lightly...”

“...However, he felt inconvenienced with the local post office being closed so he (turned) to Facebook to air it out which was not the sensible thing to do holding a position representing the NC Apple Festival,” she said.

Others expressed frustration and disappointment on Cauley's Facebook post that addressed Nicholson's comment.

"Mr. David Nicholson, sir, maybe you should read up on the actual events that (led) to Juneteenth being observed as a holiday," said Brandon Maxwell on Facebook. "Get educated first before making comments like this, especially with the position you hold for a major event in the City of Hendersonville. Very unprofessional, 'Old Fat White Men' are celebrated daily. Most of the 'Old Fat White Men' success has been built from the individuals and their families for which we celebrate this holiday!"

Former Hendersonville City Council candidate Raphael Morales also shared his perspective on social media.

"Frankly, I'm not surprised anymore. Just based on age demographics alone we share a space with folks that probably haven't heard of or don't understand a great deal in our current culture of educating, repairing, healing and growth," Morales said. "However, to be so disrespectful as the executive director of the NC Apple Festival, is truly unacceptable. This is not ok."

Cauley and the Black History Collective of Henderson County helped organize several events throughout Henderson County, which is where the Apple Festival is held every year, to celebrate Juneteenth. This included a Juneteenth Freedom 2022 program on June 11, and a themed event at Hands On! Children’s Museum on June 18.

This past weekend, the Hendersonville Farmers Market celebrated Juneteenth with activities, free food and learning experiences. The celebration included guest speakers Andrew Aydin, who worked with the late Congressman John Lewis, and Preston Blakely, Mayor of Fletcher.

In 2021, Hendersonville City Council, by proclamation of Mayor Barbara Volk, declared June 19 "Juneteenth Day" in the city.

#North Carolina#Local Events#Juneteenth Day#African Americans
