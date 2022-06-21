ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena–Lewis and Clark National Forest acquires new public land south of York

By David Murray, Great Falls Tribune
 5 days ago

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest recently added 108 acres of new public land south of York, Montana, on the Helena Ranger District. Motorized recreation, big game hunting and scenic driving are popular in this area of the forest. The new parcel, almost entirely surrounded by National Forest System (NFS) land, is anticipated to contribute winter range for elk and mule deer, as well as provide numerous opportunities for hunters and other recreationalists to experience.

In early 2021, Montana's Outdoor Legacy Foundation and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust were notified of an acquisition opportunity.

The parcel belonged to Lee Bowers, who was interested in selling a large portion of his family's homestead property. The Bowers family had managed and maintained the property for generations and wanted to see it become part of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest so all could enjoy it for generations to come.

“The property was completely surrounded by National Forest System Land and directly off the Jim Town Road, making it highly accessible and highly desirable to add to our public land system,” said Mitch King, executive director of Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation.

Together, the foundation, working as the manager of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Lee Bowers, and the Forest Service, worked with Lewis and Clark County to ensure that the transfer of the property complied with county zoning regulations.

This newly acquired parcel will have the same seasonal motorized travel restrictions as adjacent National Forest System lands, which close between Dec. 2-May 15 each year for wildlife habitat management. The land transfer is now final, and the result is the addition of 108 acres of quality forested habitat that will provide outdoor recreational opportunities for present and future generations to enjoy.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Helena–Lewis and Clark National Forest acquires new public land south of York

