Volusia County, FL

Volusia County deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle

By Jack DeMarco
 5 days ago
File photo. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Deltona man over the weekend and seriously injured a motorcyclist.

The deadly crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Red Fox Run.

Deputies said a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2013 Volkswagen sedan were both traveling in the same direction on Howland Boulevard when the Volkswagen hit the motorcycle from behind.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, which was dragged by the car as it crossed the median and crashed into the building of Mister Car Wash on Howland Boulevard.

Deltona Fire Rescue pronounced the driver of the sedan, Matthew Davis, dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital where he is recovering from multiple injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Howland Boulevard#Harley Davidson#Deltona Fire Rescue
