ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Voter registration deadline for the 2022 Special August Primary Election is July 5

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mPTO_0gHg9xuj00

July 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 2 Primary Election. The Ashland County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. on July 5, 2022, to accommodate those who wish to register or update their information, according to a news release from the Ashland BOE.

Visit the Board of Elections website, boe.ohio.gov/ashland. It enables Ashland County residents to check registration, find their polling location and view sample ballots. Residents may also download the free Ohio Voter Info app to view this information.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office launched an Online Registration and Change of Address System available to voters at voteohio.gov. Using this web portal, residents of Ashland County can register to vote or change their residential address online.

In addition to the board of elections office and online, Ashland County residents may also find the necessary forms to register or update information at the following locations in Ashland County: any public library, the County Courthouse, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, the Ashland County Department of Human Services and all area high school offices.

Those registering to vote in Ashland County must either be a native U.S. or naturalized citizen; a resident of the county 30 days prior to an election; and must be at least 18 years old by the date of the 2022 general election Nov. 8.

Absentee voting, in-person or by mail, begins July 6. Early, in-person voting will take place in the board office, 110 Cottage St., Suite 106, Ashland. Application for ballots to be mailed, may be printed from our website or you may appear at the office. Under current Ohio law, voters must request an absentee ballot prior to each election.

Forms to register, update your information or applications for absentee ballots can be obtained by calling 419-282-4273 or 419-282-4279.

We also offer the convenience of a drop box for any correspondence you may have with the board. This box is located on the south side of the County Office Building.

The Ashland County Board of Elections is located in the County Office Building, 110 Cottage St., Suite 106, Ashland. The regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The office will be open extended hours through the early voting period. Please visit the website for specifics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ashland County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Government
County
Ashland County, OH
Ashland County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Absentee Voting#The Ashland Boe#The Board Of Elections#State S Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy