COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reactions are pouring in from all over, from groups to government officials after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. V. Wade Friday. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO