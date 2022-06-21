ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Maniscalco to play 10 N.J. shows in November 2022

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
 5 days ago
The New York Times’ “hottest comic in America” Sebastian Maniscalco is headed to the Garden State for an extended stay. From Nov. 4-13, the comedian, actor, best-selling author and TV host will perform 10 shows at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa as part of his ongoing “Nobody Does This...

NJ.com

