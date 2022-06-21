Lubbock ISD named Lou Mora as its assistant athletic director, the district announced Tuesday.

Mora held the same position in Austin ISD since 2010. His duties at AISD included overseeing baseball, football, swimming and diving, water polo and wrestling. Mora was also director for track and field and cross country meets.

Before entering athletic administration, Mora coached at Austin High, Rio Rancho (N.M.), Fort Stockton, El Paso Socorro and Midwestern State University.

Mora replaces Jim Garfield, who became Abilene ISD's athletic director after working in LISD since 2017.

"We are thrilled to have Lou Mora join the Lubbock ISD team," LISD athletic director Mike Meeks said. "His experience in athletic administration will be invaluable as we work together to ensure the academic and athletic success of our programs for the future."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock ISD names Lou Mora as assistant athletic director