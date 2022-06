BOONE, N.C. — For the first time in school history, App State has eclipsed 10,000 football full-season tickets sold, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Thursday. “The passion, excitement and energy for App State Football is at an all-time high,” Gillin said. “The people of App Nation continue to show up in record numbers, and we are thankful for our fans’ commitment that seems to get stronger by the day. After breaking the all-time school and Sun Belt season attendance records last season and with exciting opponents coming to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, the momentum for this program is amazing.”

