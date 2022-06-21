Louisiana Governor Signs Bill Closing Abortion Clinics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A comment made by Republican Rep. Mary Miller at a rally with former President Donald Trump in downstate Illinois is drawing concerned reactions just days before the Illinois primary election is set for Tuesday. Miller applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a historic victory for "White life." But her campaign spokesperson said she misspoke, saying Miller meant to say "a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court. Miller represents the 15th district and, because of redistricting, she is in a battle against another incumben Republican, Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th District. In a statement, Davis called Miller's comments "just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress." He also said, "She's not fit for public office."This is not the first time Miller has made controversial comments. At a rally in 2021 she praised Hitler, but she later apologized for that comment.

