Starting the night of June 26, new data sensors will start to be installed along I-15 and U.S. 95 which will be used as part of a multi-year study of HOV lanes in southern Nevada. A total of 17 sensor locations are scheduled to be installed through early August. The sensors count vehicles and detect the number of occupants. Each location will require three to five days of overnight lane restrictions for installing and testing. The installation of these sensors is in coordination with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and FAST.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO