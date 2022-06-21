ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fire crews battle grass fire in Fresno County

By John Houghton
yourcentralvalley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are battling a grass fire...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

yourcentralvalley.com

Food truck bursts into flames in Fresno, 2 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a food truck burst into flames in Fresno. Around 2:24 p.m. the Fresno Fire Department received calls about an explosion and fire in the area of First Street and Shaw Avenue. When crews arrived they said that the Planet Vegan...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspect flees vehicle collision scene, 2 injured :POLICE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man fled the scene of a vehicle collision that resulted in another vehicle catching fire, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Ashlan Avenue and Fresno street, near the Highway 41 on-ramp.
FRESNO, CA
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno City Council Members vote to give themselves $55,000 raise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council Members have voted to increase their salaries by 69%. This would increase their current salary from $80,000 to $135,000. The motion passed 5-2, with councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Esmeralda Soria being the two who voted against it. “They are basically taking money...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: Show me the money! Do Fresno city council members deserve to give themselves a 69% pay raise instead of using taxpayer dollars to improve the city?

The Sunday Morning Matters panel weighs in on the mistrust between the city and Advance Peace and the controversial raise the Fresno city council approved for those serving a new term on the dais. Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld and Kingsburg city council member Jewel Hurtado discuss these two big issues that made news this week.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Advance Peace leader Aaron Foster questions mayor and police chief’s decision to cut funding, “Our lives aren’t as valuable as those in political realm.”

One of the founding members and program manager of Advance Peace in Fresno speaks out after the mayor and police chief proposed their near million dollar funding be cut after one of its members was arrested on a number of felony charges. Aaron Foster joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss the fallout and why he was surprised by what the mayor had to say.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Cal Turf has a beautiful vision for your drab yard

California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
#Grass Fire
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno City Council members face backlash over proposed pay raise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmembers are facing backlash after voting to give themselves a pay raise of $55,000. “It’s the biggest slap in the face I think a politician could give to its constituents,” said former city councilmember Jerry Duncan. “The reason you join and...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Fresno PC addresses why he has lost trust with Advance Peace and if he still supports it, “I think anything is repairable.”

Fresno city budget talks are winding down and this week it took a contentious turn when the police chief and mayor broke their silence on why they no longer trust Advance Peace and proposed the council cut their near million dollar approved funding. In his first one on one interview on this matter, Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss why he has lost faith in the group that aims to cut down on gun violence and if the relationship is repairable.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno Police chief addresses Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama comments following the Supreme Court’s most recent ruling. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark...
FRESNO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
yourcentralvalley.com

Heroes Matter: Congratulations Lindsey Kuzmitski

And this month Central Valley Today is pleased to recognize Lindsey Kuzmitski as our Heroes Matter Contest winner!. Lindsey’s neighbor Allen Hovespian nominated her after an event that was nothing short of heroic. Allen wrote, “On March 7 last year our house caught fire. Lindsey driving by stopped to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (AP) — SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon on Friday vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “California, Oregon and Washington are...
CALIFORNIA STATE

