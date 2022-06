UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the three victims. The Coroner's Office also says the third victim was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center. The two victims pronounced dead on scene are now identified as 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV and 16-year-old Ivan Perry, the Coroner's Office says. The third victim is 16-year-old Cameron Carroll. Autopsies are scheduled Wednesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina. The investigation is ongoing.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO