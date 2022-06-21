The 6 Most Comfortable Slides to Rock for Summer

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need a new pair of slides? The summer solstice officially arrived on Tuesday (June 21), but the weather has been heating up for weeks, and if you’ve been looking for comfortable shoes to slide into, we have the perfect list for you.

Below, find a collection of six of the most comfortable slides to rock this summer. From Adidas to Balenciaga, Yeezy Slides, Crocs and more, keep reading to see our list of comfortable summer shoes priced from $20 and up.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slide



$from $20





Kicking things off with a classic, Adidas Adilette Slides are ideal for wearing around the house, the pool, and shower. These slides feature a quick-drying Cloudfoam footbed that cradles your feet with soft cushioning, the EVA outsole provides lightweight comfort, while the bandage-style upper features brand’s signature three-stripes. You can get Adidas Adilette slides in more than a dozen different colors and sizes. Buy them on sale at Adidas , Amazon , Zappos and other retailers.

Classic Crocs Slide



$22.22



$29.99



26% OFF





Speaking of cloud-like comfort, Crocs Classic Slide II is equipped with the trademarked Croslite foam cushion to keep your feet comfortable — regardless of whether you’re at the beach or in the backyard. They’re also lightweight, easy to clean and available in numerous colors including white, blue, black, pink, yellow, violet and red. Like other Crocs shoes, the Classic Slide II features holes at the top to load up your sandals with up to 13 Jibbitz charms. Click here for more Crocs to buy this summer.

Oofos OOaah Slide Sandal



$59.95





The OOahh Slide Sandal from Oofos come highly recommended from thousands of satisfied customers. They might look a little funny to some (“They’re like if Crocs and Birkenstocks had a baby,” according to one Amazon reviewer), but they get high marks for being affordable and extremely comfortable. Available in men’s sizes and women’s sizes , the OOahh Slide comes in nine different colors (black, cabernet, forest green, eggnog, mocha, navy, purple haze, water drop, and slate) and sizes ranging from 3-14. Find your perfect pair at major retailers such as Amazon , REI , DSW , and at Oofos.com .

Yeezy Slide in Desert Sand



$from $262





It’s hard to believe that Kanye West’s Yeezy Slides have been around for only a few years. Since debuting in 2019, the slip-on sandal has become one of the best-selling shoes on the market. This lightweight and comfortable sandal have evolved from being compared to prison shoes and expanded into multiple colorways, while keeping its unique design. The Yeezy Slide has a thick EVA foam and an ultra-soft footbed for added comfort. The shoes retail for less than $80, but because they’re in such high demand (and usually sold out at Adidas), you will have to wait for the next restock or find them one resale sites such as StockX and Farfetch or at retailers including PacSun . Click here for more ways to find Yeezy Slides.

Tuckernuck Alibi Sandals



$155



$





The Tuckernuck Alibi Sandal is a cheaper alternative to the $660 Hermes Oran Sandal . The cognac-colored sandals pictured above will pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, a sundress and other summer looks. For similar designs, check out the Steve Madden Hoku Slide ($50) and this $20 banded sandal from Amazon Essentials .

Balenciaga Logo Pool Slides



$232



$350



34% OFF





For those who feel like splurging, Balenciaga Logo Pool Slides retail for $350 depending on the size and color, but the mint-colored pool slides pictured above are on sale for $232 . Balenciaga’s rubber pool slide features a molded toe footbed and logo lettering across the top. Looking for more sales on Balenciaga slides? Shop additional sizes and colors here .