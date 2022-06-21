ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Jan. 6 committee explores the Trump campaign ‘plot’ to seat fake electors

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During a public hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee on June 21, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., explored how former President Donald Trump and his campaign were “directly involved in advancing and coordinating the plot to replace legitimate [Joe] Biden electors with fake electors not chosen by the...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 4

Related
PBS NewsHour

Capitol riot hearings to stretch into July, chairman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Trump’s final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elector
PBS NewsHour

Students are at risk of going hungry this summer. Congress might have a fix

For six months, school nutrition workers have begged Congress to extend pandemic-era meal waivers that have given educators more flexibility in feeding children. If allowed to expire June 30, millions of kids would be left without reliable access to food and thousands of districts will have to continue to cover inflated food prices amid supply chain issues and labor shortages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House Republicans hold news conference on Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade

House Republicans are hailing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to an abortion. Watch the new conference in the player above. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

8 things to know about the gun violence bill

Highlights of the bipartisan gun violence bill that President Joe Biden signed on Saturday:. Expanded background checks: State and local juvenile and mental health records of gun purchasers will be part of federal background checks for buyers age 18 to 20. Three-day maximum for gathering records will be lengthened to up to 10 days to search juvenile data. If 10 days lapse without a resolution, the sale will go through.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
PBS NewsHour

Faith leaders react with joy, anger to Roe’s reversal

Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide. The ruling issued Friday was hailed by leading Catholic bishops, even though...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Rep. Mary Miller draws criticism calling overturning of Roe v. Wade victory for 'White life'; says she misspoke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A comment made by Republican Rep. Mary Miller at a rally with former President Donald Trump in downstate Illinois is drawing concerned reactions just days before the Illinois primary election is set for Tuesday. Miller applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a historic victory for "White life." But her campaign spokesperson said she misspoke, saying Miller meant to say "a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court. Miller represents the 15th district and, because of redistricting, she is in a battle against another incumben Republican, Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th District. In a statement, Davis called Miller's comments "just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress." He also said, "She's not fit for public office."This is not the first time Miller has made controversial comments. At a rally in 2021 she praised Hitler, but she later apologized for that comment.
ILLINOIS STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy