WATCH: Jan. 6 committee explores the Trump campaign ‘plot’ to seat fake electors
PBS NewsHour
5 days ago
During a public hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee on June 21, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., explored how former President Donald Trump and his campaign were “directly involved in advancing and coordinating the plot to replace legitimate [Joe] Biden electors with fake electors not chosen by the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents searched a former top Justice Department official’s home and seized records from key Republicans in at least four states linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in what were clear signs that authorities are ramping up their investigation of associates of the former president.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday overturning of Roe v. Wade, calling it “an evisceration of Americans’ rights” and a “slap in the face of women.”. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above. Speaking at the U.S. Capitol Friday, Pelosi...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Trump’s final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate pushed a bipartisan gun violence bill to the brink of passage Thursday as it voted to halt a Republican filibuster against the measure, clearing the way for Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings. Watch...
NBC News’ Julie Ainsley spoke with a woman who was 9-months pregnant that called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade “horrible” and said she doesn’t know how to protect her unborn child if they won’t “have the options that they need to make bodily choices.”June 24, 2022.
The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the Supreme Court ending the constitutional protections for abortion, four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving millions of mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data. The decision Friday by the court’s conservative majority to...
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion immediately stirred alarm Friday among LGBTQ advocates, who feared that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry. In the court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973...
For six months, school nutrition workers have begged Congress to extend pandemic-era meal waivers that have given educators more flexibility in feeding children. If allowed to expire June 30, millions of kids would be left without reliable access to food and thousands of districts will have to continue to cover inflated food prices amid supply chain issues and labor shortages.
House Republicans are hailing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to an abortion. Watch the new conference in the player above. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.
Highlights of the bipartisan gun violence bill that President Joe Biden signed on Saturday:. Expanded background checks: State and local juvenile and mental health records of gun purchasers will be part of federal background checks for buyers age 18 to 20. Three-day maximum for gathering records will be lengthened to up to 10 days to search juvenile data. If 10 days lapse without a resolution, the sale will go through.
Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide. The ruling issued Friday was hailed by leading Catholic bishops, even though...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A comment made by Republican Rep. Mary Miller at a rally with former President Donald Trump in downstate Illinois is drawing concerned reactions just days before the Illinois primary election is set for Tuesday. Miller applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a historic victory for "White life." But her campaign spokesperson said she misspoke, saying Miller meant to say "a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court. Miller represents the 15th district and, because of redistricting, she is in a battle against another incumben Republican, Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th District. In a statement, Davis called Miller's comments "just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress." He also said, "She's not fit for public office."This is not the first time Miller has made controversial comments. At a rally in 2021 she praised Hitler, but she later apologized for that comment.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A top Alaska elections official said Tuesday that the fifth-place finisher in the special primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat will not advance to an August special election following the withdrawal of independent Al Gross, who was in third place. Gail Fenumiai, director of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at some of the Supreme Court’s major abortion rulings over the last 50 years. During that time, the court’s membership and views on abortion regulations have changed. 1973 — The court legalizes abortion nationwide in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.
Comments / 4