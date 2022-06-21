ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

At Least 45 Displaced By 3-Alarm Fire At Boston Area High-Rise

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

At least 45 residents have been displaced following a 3-alarm fire at a Revere high rise, the Salvation Army of Massachusetts said on Twitter .

The fire broke out at 370 Ocean Ave in Revere shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to a Tweet from Metro Fire.

Smoke was reportedly spewing from the building's ninth floor balcony and spread up the eleventh floor.

The fire was upgraded from two alarms to three within a few minutes as well. At least two Massachusetts State Troopers were being treated for smoke inhalation at Whidden Hospital, police said on Twitter .

No other injuries were initially reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

