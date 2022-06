OSWEGO — The Child Protection Advisory Council is preparing for its next steps: hearing directly from caseworkers within the Oswego County Department of Social Services. At CPAC’s Thursday meeting, potential questions were thrown around by members of the council. DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord noted that they are looking for “open-ended questions” for the discussion, which will be conducted by another member of CPAC.

