JACKSON, Miss. — Former Ole Miss pitcher Josh Laxer was on the 2014 Rebels team that made it to the College World Series for the first time under Mike Bianco. The Madison Central grad sees a lot of his old team in the current one which has become the first to play for a national championship under Bianco. He believes the Rebels have a good chance to win it all. They just have to keep their foot on the gas.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO