Lehigh County, PA

5-vote lead will hold up in Lehigh County judge’s race as opponent concedes

By Rudy Miller
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
A 5-vote margin will be enough to put Lehigh County judge candidate Zac Cohen over the top. Cohen’s opponent, David Ritter, conceded in a statement emailed to lehighvalleylive.com. Ritter was on the Republican ballot and Cohen on the Democratic ballot in the tight November race. Ritter held a...

Time for Grand Central to fold on unpopular Slate Belt landfill expansion plan | Turkeys & Trophies

It might seem like local municipalities have little control over how private land is used judging by the proliferation of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, but that’s not always the case. With the right zoning in place, municipalities have a reasonable degree of authority. And Plainfield Township exercised that authority when its board of supervisors in 2020 rejected a request by Waste Management’s Grand Central Sanitary Landfill to expand. Now, Grand Central is back with a second request. It’s arguing that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic crippled its ability to sell the plan to residents. If the residents only had a chance to hear the amazing things that more piles of garbage in their backyard would do for their lives, there’d be an outpouring of support for the expansion, we suppose the thinking goes. To be fair, there are substantial economic benefits to the expansion, which would extend the landfill’s operations by 20 years. This would in turn preserve good-paying jobs, a generous host fee for the township and other perks. But we’re not here to argue for or against the expansion itself. Our point is that Plainfield Township has already made a decision on the matter, and Grand Central ought to respect that decision. Going back for a second shot under the pretense that the proposal didn’t get a fair shake the first time around comes off as an affront to township supervisors and smells a tad arrogant. It’s also a waste of time and taxpayer resources that now must be used for professional services, public hearings and more. If Grand Central truly wants to be a good neighbor, it ought to fold on this effort and move on.
EASTON, PA
22-year-old woman killed in Allentown crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Allentown Saturday night. Officials say the accident took place around 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Turner streets. The woman was driving a motor scooter that struck a motor vehicle, according to the Lehigh County...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Rainbow capitalism in the Lehigh Valley: Some embrace while others exploit Pride Month

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
SOCIETY
PA Man, 27, Seriously Hurt In Fiery Garden State Parkway Crash

A 27-year-old driver from Allentown, PA was seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, June 26, authorities said. Mafer Fermin Pena was rear-ended by an Acura near mile post 137.9 on the northbound side of the highway in Cranford around 4:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Roe v. Wade abortion decision sparks protests and support in cities across nation

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was condemned by abortion rights groups and hailed by abortion opponents in cities across the nation. Here’s a look at the reactions and demonstrations in several cities, including New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Washington, DC and Boston. While most of the rallies were peaceful, some violence was reported, including one incident in which a truck hit at least two protesters.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Pa. needs bold investment in public education to address funding gaps | Letter

Every child in Pennsylvania – no matter where they live – has the right to a public education that prepares them for college or a career. Unfortunately, that isn’t what many students across the commonwealth are getting. In fact, wealthier districts in Pennsylvania have, on average, $4,800 more to spend per student than other districts, one of the widest gaps in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nazareth man to serve up to 6 months in jail, license suspended in DUI crash into home

A Nazareth man was sentenced to up to six months in jail and probation following a drunken driving crash last year into an Upper Nazareth Township home. Joseph Anthony Capobianco appeared Friday afternoon before Berks County Senior Judge Stephen B. Lieberman on drunken driving and reckless endangerment charges. The sentencing included 3 days to 6 months in Northampton County Prison for the drunken driving offense and two years probation to run consecutively for the three counts of reckless endangerment charges.
NAZARETH, PA
Search for missing swimmer in the Delaware River shifts to recovery mission

The continued search for a swimmer missing in the Delaware River is now presumed to be a recovery mission, the National Park Service said Thursday. Christopher Schofield, 23, from Stroudsburg, was last seen trying to swim across the river Tuesday night with two other people in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near Prices Landing, a privately-owned property with several homes on the Pennsylvania side of the river.
DELAWARE, NJ
Man shot to death by state police after armed standoff in Poconos, authorities say

A 59-year-old Monroe County man was shot dead by police late Thursday night during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun, Pennsylvania State Police report. Authorities were notified at 8:04 p.m. that Keith Carrol had locked himself in a bedroom of a home in the 500 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township, a news release said. His wife told police he was threatening suicide and to harm police, authorities said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Coca-Cola Park needs $9.5M renovation to meet MLB mandate. IronPigs affiliation at stake.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are keeping a sharp eye on the calendar. The Minor League Baseball organization and its home, Coca-Cola Park, recently received $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding from the Pennsylvania, which will contribute towards required updates to the stadium and facilities issued by Major League Baseball -- updates that must be in place by April 2023.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
