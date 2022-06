Do you dream of taking a Porsche 911 to its top speed on the Autobahn in Germany? For many, this dream is a bit out of reach, but thanks to the magic of YouTube we can at least experience the sights and sounds from the comfort of our own homes. YouTuber AutoTopNL took this Python Green 992 Porsche 911 GTS to the limit on the Autobahn and decided to take us along for the ride.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO