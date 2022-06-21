ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New Report States Sasha Banks' WWE Release Hasn't Been Finalized

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks' status with the WWE isn't quite as clear as originally believed. News broke back on June 15 via Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. that "The Boss" had been released from her WWE contract roughly one month after she and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw and were suspended...

comicbook.com

wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Randy Orton Has Changed Up His Look While Away From WWE

It’s a different way to go. Wrestling is a lot of things, but ultimately it is a visual medium that needs someone to be able to see the wrestlers. If a wrestler does not catch your attention with their appearance, it can be a lot more difficult to find a reason to connect with them. That means a change in appearance can make a lot of difference and that might be the case again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt’s New Ring Name Possibly Revealed via New Trademark Filing

Windham Rotunda, better known by his character name Bray Wyatt, recently applied for the trademark “Wyatt 6” for use in clothing. He has retained Michael E. Dockins, a trademark lawyer who also represents numerous professional wrestlers, including many who are employed by AEW. This does not imply that he is necessarily headed to AEW.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Forbidden Door's Surprise Debut Reportedly Revealed

AEW Forbidden Door will feature a surprise debut tonight as Bryan Danielson has handpicked an opponent to face New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. Per Fightful Select, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) will be that wrestler as AEW is already producing promotional material for Wednesday's Blood and Guts Match featuring him. The seven-time WWE tag team champion saw his 11-year run with WWE end earlier this year and he has remained quiet about what his next career move would be. The arrival will make "The Swiss Superman" the latest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal.
WWE
PWMania

Another AEW Wrestler Injured, Undergoes Surgery This Week

After having surgery this week, AEW star Luther is temporarily sidelined. On Thursday, Luther shared a photo from an Atlanta, Georgia, hospital on Instagram. He didn’t go into detail about the injuries or say whether the procedure was successful. “Success!! So far… So good… So what!! [backhand index pointing...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fans Think They've Solved the Mystery Behind Bray Wyatt's New Name

Bray Wyatt once again got wrestling fans talking this week when it was revealed he had filed for the trademark, "Wyatt 6," which has been his Twitter name for some time. Wyatt was released by WWE back in late July 2021, but other than a film project he has remained quiet about his pro wrestling future beyond obscure statements on Twitter. But Reddit user u/JokersRWildStudios may have solved the mystery surrounding the new name, noting on the Squared Circle subreddit on Sunday that "6" could be in reference to his involvement in The Dark Order.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Injured WWE Superstar Teases Winning Money In The Bank

Former “WWE SmackDown” and “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion Bayley has teased the possibility of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match on social media this week. Bayley is currently on the shelf, and has been for almost a year dealing with a torn ACL which she suffered in July 2021 during training at the WWE Performance Center. Since that point, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the company, and that is something she has teased a couple of times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem's Lose Yourself

WWE's Alexa Bliss is in the hunt for the Money in the Bank briefcase and a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship, and while that may take up most of her time these days, she still found some to deliver a performance of one of Eminem's classic songs. Bliss' husband Ryan Cabrera is headlining the festival alongside The Spin Doctors, and at one point Bliss was on stage as Cabrera started playing the song on guitar. That's when Bliss started rapping the verse, and she knocked it out of the park. You can watch how it all unfolded in the video below (courtesy of @Chasefletcher18)
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: AEW Forbidden Door Sees Sting Make Flashy Entrance

AEW Forbidden Door has already had some big moments with its earliest matches, but it looks like one of the biggest members of All Elite Wrestling was set to make quite the entrance to start off the match that saw Sting, Darby Allin, and Los Ingobernables de Japon face off against El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and The Young Bucks. With Sting currently being in his 60s, the superstar who made a name for himself over the decades as one of the greats made an entrance for the ages that started a wild match between the representatives from AEW and New Japan.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Announces He Will Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout history but only a few of them have reached the top level. Fans know the biggest names in history because they have left enough of a mark throughout their careers. That is the case with one wrestling legend, though he has announced that he can never wrestle again as the injuries have caught up with him.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Names First All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door

In the lead-up to the Forbidden Door PPV crossover event with New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling announced a brand new title belt. The All-Atlantic Championship is meant to highlight wrestlers around the world, and AEW held an eliminator tournament leading to a four-way match at Forbidden Door to determine the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion. Malakai Black, PAC, and Miro won their way into the championship match on AEW events over the last two weeks, while Tomohrio Ishii earned his way in for NJPW. Due to an injury, however, Ishii was removed from the match and Clark Connors was named his replacement.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Miro Addresses Undertaker Criticisms and Contrasts in the Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling fans were thrilled to see Miro make his return to the ring not too long ago, and now the former TNT Champion is in the mix to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Forbidden Door. During a new interview with Fightful Miro discussed several topics, including the rediscovery of his love of video games after his release from WWE. He also addressed recent comments by The Undertaker regarding today's product being "kinda soft" and the more positive and video game-embracing locker rooms of today compared to the ones Undertaker seems to be referring to, saying "sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage."
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Forbidden Door: FTR Overcome Injury to Win IWGP Tag Team Championships

FTR made history at AEW's Forbidden Door on Sunday night, successfully defending their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships while simultaneously winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers. The champs looked to be out of the match early on when Dax Harwood suffered an apparent injury to his left shoulder. However, he was able to return late in the match with his shoulder heavily taped. The pair nailed Rocky Romero with a Big Rig to score the pin.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: A Current WWE Superstar Will Appear in the AEW Fight Forever Video Game

AEW's first console video game installment, AEW Fight Forever, is currently in development and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has been providing a number of updates in recent interviews. He spoke with Sports Illustrated this week ahead of Forbidden Door and once again highlighted the gameplay, saying, "The game has to be fun. I also want the game to have its own feel. A match with Kenny Omega should feel like a Kenny Omega match. The same with Darby Allin or Nyla Rose. There can be universal counters, but the characters need their unique signature moves. So you're not going to see Sting do a springboard top rope frankensteiner. Sting will feel like Sting. My hope is that whoever you like, you'll get to enjoy playing like them in the game. There is also some real cool stuff with the game modes. There will be a couple surprises, too. The plan is to show new material as soon as possible. We're getting very close."
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Reportedly Getting New Entrance Theme

While there are a variety of important aspects to being a professional wrestler, a star's entrance music is certainly an element that cannot be ignored, and if done well it can have a big effect on the star and how the crowd reacts to them as soon as they hit the entrance ramp. AEW has quite a few examples of stellar entrance themes, and one of the most immediately identifiable themes is Orange Cassidy's, which has been The Pixies' Where Is My Mind? since he debuted in AEW. Now he will be getting a new theme according to a report from Fightful Select, though in this case it's actually a new old theme, as AEW has secured the rights to Cassidy's old entrance theme Jane by Jefferson Starship.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Two Stars Pulled From Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with some shenanigans regarding Money in the Bank. To this point, the Men's Ladder Match featured Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, but thanks to The Bloodline's Paul Heyman two of those stars have been pulled from the event. Heyman came out to greet Sheamus and McIntyre in the ring after they traded verbal jabs for a bit, and he revealed that Adam Pearce's decision to have both in the match was overruled at Heyman's behest. They can earn their way back in though, but they will have to team up later tonight.
WWE

