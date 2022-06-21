New Report States Sasha Banks' WWE Release Hasn't Been Finalized

AEW's first console video game installment, AEW Fight Forever, is currently in development and AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has been providing a number of updates in recent interviews. He spoke with Sports Illustrated this week ahead of Forbidden Door and once again highlighted the gameplay, saying, "The game has to be fun. I also want the game to have its own feel. A match with Kenny Omega should feel like a Kenny Omega match. The same with Darby Allin or Nyla Rose. There can be universal counters, but the characters need their unique signature moves. So you're not going to see Sting do a springboard top rope frankensteiner. Sting will feel like Sting. My hope is that whoever you like, you'll get to enjoy playing like them in the game. There is also some real cool stuff with the game modes. There will be a couple surprises, too. The plan is to show new material as soon as possible. We're getting very close."

