Oswego County, NY

Walmart donates to county drone program

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO COUNTY — The Walmart Community Grant Program provided three community grants to the Oswego County Drone Program coordinated by the Oswego County...

Outreach groups, OPD host community panel on drug abuse

OSWEGO — A drug abuse community panel presented some hard truths about the city of Oswego and those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but the presentation is a step in the right direction. Thursday night, residents, local law enforcement and recovery advocates gathered at the McCrobie Civic Center for...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego Health to be featured as part of documentary series

OSWEGO — A national production crew came to Oswego on Jan. 6 as part of a short-form documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid spotlighting frontline heroes and their response and commitment throughout the pandemic. Oswego Health will be one of 12 other hospitals across the country to be featured.
OSWEGO, NY
Funds raised at chicken barbecue transferred to Ukraine

OSWEGO — On Monday the American Legion Post 268 presented the check for $21,500 to Father Mihai Dubovici of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church of Syracuse. The money that was raised at the chicken barbecue charity event organized by Rob Taylor will be transferred to Ukraine, and collected by Viktor Khvyl, a platoon commander of the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Lviv, region and a close friend of Taylor’s.
SYRACUSE, NY
‘Start, stop, continue’: CPAC prepares for discussion with caseworkers

OSWEGO — The Child Protection Advisory Council is preparing for its next steps: hearing directly from caseworkers within the Oswego County Department of Social Services. At CPAC’s Thursday meeting, potential questions were thrown around by members of the council. DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord noted that they are looking for “open-ended questions” for the discussion, which will be conducted by another member of CPAC.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Daniel Robert Grulich

Daniel Robert Grulich, 70, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Dan was a graduate of Oswego High School and retired from Niagara Mohawk after almost 40 years of dedicated service as a lineman restoring power to families across the region. Dan was an amazing father, husband, Papa and friend who loved hunting and the outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with and making pancakes with his grandchildren. Always the life of the party and looking to have fun, Dan always said “I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time.” Dan is predeceased by his parents Robert and Barbara, and his daughter Amy. Surviving to cherish his memory and love is his wife of 49 years, Pat, daughters Laurie Grulich (Chris Schlecht) and Kristin Mohat (Jeremy), grandchildren Madelyn, Ava and Carter; brother Jerry Grulich, sister Debbie Grulich Berry, several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Lynn Moody and many, many friends from through the years. Friends may call on the family to share memories of Dan on Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dain Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, NY 13126. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life New York State 185 Jordan Road, Troy, NY 12180 or www.donatelifenys.org.
OSWEGO, NY
Lois A. Syrell

Lois A. Syrell, 91, of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at the Morningstar Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel Franklin and Norma (White) Samuels. As a child, Lois loved ice skating and would regularly shovel off the rink at...
OSWEGO, NY
Rick J. Conroy

Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, He was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School. He was employed with Pathfinder Bank...
OSWEGO, NY
Esports, clay target starting at Cayuga Community College in fall 2022 semester

Cayuga Community College will field two new athletic teams in the fall 2022 semester, including the first online athletic program in the college’s history. As part of the college’s continued effort to increase athletic offerings and student life opportunities, Cayuga will add Esports and clay target shooting to its current programs. Both programs are gender inclusive and open to all academically eligible students enrolled at Cayuga.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Laker baseball’s Kyle Lauria earns Gold Glove honor from ABCA

OSWEGO — Oswego State baseball infielder Kyle Lauria was named to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association Division III Gold Glove team as an outfielder, after recording a perfect fielding percentage in the field during the spring season. Lauria recorded 123 putouts and seven assists in the outfield this...
OSWEGO, NY
Leone named BCANY D-III Coach of the Year

OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s basketball head coach Jason Leone was named BCANY Division III Men’s Coach of the Year, after leading the Lakers to a SUNYAC Championship and berth in the NCAA Division III Sweet Sixteen. It is the fourth time in ten seasons that Leone...
OSWEGO, NY

