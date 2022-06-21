Downtown Wausau to host Sidewalk Sales

WAUSAU – Wausau River District businesses will host Sidewalk Sales June 24-26 during regular business hours.

Participating businesses include Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods, Sweets on Third, Janke Book Store, The Milk Merchant, Nicole’s Boutique, The 319 Gallery, Campbell Haines Menswear, Mulligal, The Local, Lamplighter Fine Gifts and Isaac’s Fine Apparel.

For more information on sales, deals and specials, visit wausauriverdistrict.org/sidewalk-sales.