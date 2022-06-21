‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Says ‘It’s an Honor’ To Have People Love Rip Wheeler

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO