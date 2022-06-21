‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Says ‘It’s an Honor’ To Have People Love Rip Wheeler

Given Blue Bloods‘ longevity, it makes sense that our favorite characters have worked with multiple partners over the years. In fact, Eddie Janko just had a change in partnership earlier this past season. That said, as one of the police drama’s original characters, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has had a slew of partners. For the last nine years or so, he’s been partnered with actress Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez. However, interestingly, he’s actually gone through six partners in total. Given his array of partners, fans have taken to social media to reveal their all-time favorite.
