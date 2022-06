A Los Angeles police officer was killed by his colleagues in a training exercise meant to simulate a mob, the officer's mother stated in wrongful death claim against the city. The officer, 32-year-old Houston Tipping, was killed in the training in late May. The five-year veteran of the force suffered severe injuries to his spine as well as trauma to his head, according to the LA Times.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO